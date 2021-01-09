Old Port Advisors Buys 1,125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.