Old Port Advisors Has $366,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

NYSE DHR opened at $243.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

