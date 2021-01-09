Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.