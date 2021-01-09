Old Port Advisors Invests $127,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

