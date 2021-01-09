Old Port Advisors Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $54.30 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

