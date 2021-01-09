Old Port Advisors Sells 561 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BidaskClub cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

