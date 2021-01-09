Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.