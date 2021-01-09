Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 1,986,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,821. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

