OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

