Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.84. 737,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 766,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

