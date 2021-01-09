Origin Dollar Trading 565.2% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 565.2% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $355.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00572763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00217728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.