Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

