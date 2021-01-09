Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. BidaskClub raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $80.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,450,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

