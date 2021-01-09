PAC Global Market Cap Achieves $10.60 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $9,160.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, BiteBTC and Graviex.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,898,885,850 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Graviex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

