PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0007

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $2,281.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010085 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,895,626,145 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, P2PB2B and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

