PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 3,821,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,836. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

