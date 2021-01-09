Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.39

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $26.30. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 2,478,976 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £476.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

