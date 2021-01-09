Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £3,849,987.15 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) insider John Burgess purchased 153,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,515 ($32.86) per share, with a total value of £3,849,987.15 ($5,030,032.86).

LON:PIN opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,202.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,268.53 ($16.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

About Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

