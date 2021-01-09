Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $20.31. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 548,849 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total value of C$575,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

