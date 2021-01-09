Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.