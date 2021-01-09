Parex Resources’ (PARXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PARXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

