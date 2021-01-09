Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

PATK opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.