Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

