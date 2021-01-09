Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI's business is set to benefit from its proprietary design and technologically advanced ‘Apex’ rigs. The company recently came out with a robust Q3 performance in a tough market. The positive surprises on both lines reflected better-than-expected sales from the key Contract Drilling business. Lower costs helped prop up segment margins even as demand remained significantly eroded. However, Patterson-UTI's results have suffered due to sluggish pressure pumping operations, where pricing has become unreasonably low due to weak hydraulic fracturing activity. Moreover, the weak oil price scenario causes uncertainty around the exploration and production spending outlook. As supplier of drilling rigs, the sentiment toward firms like Patterson-UTI is rather pessimistic. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 579.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 734,700 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.