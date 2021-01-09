Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Paycom Software stock opened at $441.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.68.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,246,910. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

