PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:PBF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

