PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans $0.32 Dividend

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

