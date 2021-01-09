PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

CNXN stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

