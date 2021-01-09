Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Sells $35,186.60 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BTU stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

