Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Sets New 12-Month High at $710.00

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 697.60 ($9.11), with a volume of 56054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671.80 ($8.78).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 668.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.94.

About Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

