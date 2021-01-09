Peculium Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4,620.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 121.4% against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

