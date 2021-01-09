PENG Price Up 35.3% This Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. PENG has a market capitalization of $310,375.21 and approximately $239.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PENG has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,429,043,032 coins and its circulating supply is 7,795,574,669 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

