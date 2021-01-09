PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

