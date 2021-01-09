PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. 719,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.