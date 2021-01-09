Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.73.

PFGC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 962,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 385,878 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,221 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

