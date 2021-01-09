Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.52.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

