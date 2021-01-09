Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of PRGO traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,507. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

