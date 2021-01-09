Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,572.24

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,572.24 and traded as high as $2,859.80. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,804.00, with a volume of 745,912 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.60. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 51.98%.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.