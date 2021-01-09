Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

