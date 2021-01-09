PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.74 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Approximately 1,818,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,848,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.18. The company has a market capitalization of £130.59 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

