Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.