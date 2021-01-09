Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.21.

PDD opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.