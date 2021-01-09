Piper Sandler Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $165.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.