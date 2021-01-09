Piper Sandler Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $20,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $217,809.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

