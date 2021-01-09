Piper Sandler Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $27.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.