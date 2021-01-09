Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $180.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,988,434. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

