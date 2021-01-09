Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.11

Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.11 and traded as high as $48.90. Pittards plc (PTD.L) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 13,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.11. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Pittards plc (PTD.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Briere purchased 39,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,968.96 ($19,557.04). Also, insider Reg H. Hankey purchased 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £24,999.82 ($32,662.42). Insiders have acquired 145,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,297 in the last 90 days.

Pittards plc (PTD.L) Company Profile (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards plc (PTD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards plc (PTD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.