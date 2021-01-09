Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $547,892.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $927,293.09 and approximately $547,892.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

