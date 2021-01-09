Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

