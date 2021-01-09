Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

PLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Plantronics stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

